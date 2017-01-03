Talk Nation Radio: Dave Webb on Keeping Weapons and Nuclear Power Out of Space

Dave Webb is a member of the World Beyond War Coordinating Committee and chair of the UK Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament , and well as Vice President of the International Peace Bureau and the Convenor of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space: http://space4peace.org Webb is an Emeritus Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at Leeds Beckett University . Webb has been involved in the campaign to scrap the UK Trident nuclear weapons system and has also focused on campaigning to close two U.S. bases in Yorkshire - Fylingdales and Menwith Hill .

