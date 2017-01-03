Talk Nation Radio: Dave Webb on Keeping Weapons and Nuclear Power Out of Space
Dave Webb is a member of the World Beyond War Coordinating Committee and chair of the UK Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament , and well as Vice President of the International Peace Bureau and the Convenor of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space: http://space4peace.org Webb is an Emeritus Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at Leeds Beckett University . Webb has been involved in the campaign to scrap the UK Trident nuclear weapons system and has also focused on campaigning to close two U.S. bases in Yorkshire - Fylingdales and Menwith Hill .
Start the conversation, or Read more at War Is A Crime.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Better acres campground
|Mon
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Mon
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Irving
|4
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC