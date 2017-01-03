Talk Nation Radio: Dave Webb on Keepi...

Talk Nation Radio: Dave Webb on Keeping Weapons and Nuclear Power Out of Space

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: War Is A Crime

Dave Webb is a member of the World Beyond War Coordinating Committee and chair of the UK Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament , and well as Vice President of the International Peace Bureau and the Convenor of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space: http://space4peace.org Webb is an Emeritus Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at Leeds Beckett University . Webb has been involved in the campaign to scrap the UK Trident nuclear weapons system and has also focused on campaigning to close two U.S. bases in Yorkshire - Fylingdales and Menwith Hill .

Start the conversation, or Read more at War Is A Crime.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Better acres campground Mon The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Mon JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Sun Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Irving 4
Angela Dec 26 Doris Dwyer 3
Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16) Dec 19 ThomasA 15
Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11) Dec 17 First Amendment R... 58
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,946 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC