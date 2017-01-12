State lawmaker speaks at anti-abortio...

State lawmaker speaks at anti-abortion rally in Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Acknowledging that he had given "a sermon instead of a political speech," state Rep. Mike Ball headlined a group of speakers at an anti-abortion rally in downtown Huntsville on Friday. "This is very much a spiritual issue - more spiritual than it is physical when we're talking about innocent lives," said Ball, R-Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin 8 hr Wyte Mann 3
News Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13) 23 hr Rosie 5
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 7 Doris Day Dwyer 6
Brilee Breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Jan 4 Real Truth 46
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,634 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC