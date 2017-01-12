State lawmaker speaks at anti-abortion rally in Huntsville
Acknowledging that he had given "a sermon instead of a political speech," state Rep. Mike Ball headlined a group of speakers at an anti-abortion rally in downtown Huntsville on Friday. "This is very much a spiritual issue - more spiritual than it is physical when we're talking about innocent lives," said Ball, R-Madison.
