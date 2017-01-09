Spectacular SUV crash through comic store
Customers and employees at Deep Comics & Games in Huntsville, Alabama got quite a surprise when an out-of-control SUV smashed through their store . Luckily, no one was injured, and the driver was taken to the hospital for observation after having an apparent seizure.
