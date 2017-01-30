Service restored in South Huntsville ...

Service restored in South Huntsville areas

Huntsville Utilities' Electric Crews have restored service to the previously announced outage area of South Huntsville. The outage was caused by a truck accident on Whitesburg Drive.

