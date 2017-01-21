Scientists at the University of Alabama in Huntsville set sights on the moon
Al.com reports that the university hopes to lead a satellite mission to the moon to study supernovae. Astrophysicist Richard Miller is the lead author of the proposal that involves UAH and nine other institutions, including Johns Hopkins University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|19 hr
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Fri
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Fri
|The Truth
|6
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC