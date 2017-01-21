Scientists at the University of Alaba...

Scientists at the University of Alabama in Huntsville set sights on the moon

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Al.com reports that the university hopes to lead a satellite mission to the moon to study supernovae. Astrophysicist Richard Miller is the lead author of the proposal that involves UAH and nine other institutions, including Johns Hopkins University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again 19 hr The Truth 3
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Fri The Truth 7
do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12) Fri The Truth 6
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
News Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13) Jan 13 Rosie 5
Brilee Breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Jan 4 Real Truth 46
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at January 22 at 6:43PM CST

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,153,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC