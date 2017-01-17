Schnitzel Ranch finds new home in former Eaves space in Huntsville
Schnitzel Ranch operated in 1851 University Drive in Huntsville before settling on a new location on 501 Church St. Randy Taylor, president and broker with Tom Taylor Agency, said Schnitzel Ranch will occupy a 2,700-square-foot suite on 501 Church St. across from the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The German restaurant, which operated on 1851 University Drive for eight years, should reopen at the new location the first week of February.
