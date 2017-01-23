Salvation Army of Huntsville

Salvation Army of Huntsville

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The local Salvation Army helps provide meals, shelter and financial assistance to those in need in our community. This past holiday season they raised over $200k in donations but the need donations and volunteers is strong all year long.

Huntsville, AL

