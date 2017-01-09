Republican party responds to continue...

Republican party responds to continued protests against Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Confirmation hearings begin for President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet on Tuesday morning. Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions will meet with the senate judiciary committee on Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 7 Doris Day Dwyer 6
Brilee Breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Jan 4 Real Truth 46
Better acres campground Jan 2 The a team 1
Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15) Jan 2 JohnP 5
Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15) Jan 1 Christina 8
the real truth about the jews Dec 31 Irving 4
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC