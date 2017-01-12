Report: General's suicide before taking SMDC post a result of...
The suicide of Maj. Gen. John Rossi, two days before he was scheduled to take the reins of a post in Huntsville, has prompted an Army-wide review of mental health issues in the general officer corps.
