Public invited to discussion on Jan. 16 about how Alabama Legislature works
Curious about how a bill becomes law in the state of Alabama? Next week, you can attend an informational panel in Huntsville about how the Alabama Legislature works. The discussion is Monday, January 16 at 7 p.m. at Oakwood University, in the McKee Business & Technology Building.
Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
