Police searching for shooter in southwest Huntsville, one victim in critical condition
Police have responded to an active shooting call at the Garden Cove apartment complex at the 3100 block of Clopton Street in southwest Huntsville. HEMSI paramedics have trasnported a man with at least one gunshot wound to the hospital.
