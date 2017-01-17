Police: Pedestrian struck and killed following Homer Nance Road traffic accident
Huntsville police have confirmed one person was struck and killed following a traffic accident at Homer Nance Road at the Winchester Road intersection. At this time police are diverting traffic at the intersection and ask that you avoid the area if at all possible.
