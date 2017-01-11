Police consider Madison robbery suspe...

Police consider Madison robbery suspect armed and dangerous

Jaqorious Rodnetrick James, 22, of Huntsville, is wanted for the robbery that took place at the Fuel City on Madison Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they stopped a vehicle matching the description of one that left the scene and caught Jefferson when he tried to run.

