Polaris says new Huntsville plant is the company's future after 'difficult and challenging year'
"2016 was a difficult and challenging year for Polaris, but our culture is geared to deal head on with adversity and learn from it, and that's what we did in 2016," says Polaris CEO Scott Wine, "In response to a series of recalls, we took the necessary steps to ensure that Polaris vehicles deliver the quality, safety and performance that our customers expect." Polaris says sales and revenues were both down in 2016, and it recently discontinued its Victory Motorcycles brand.
