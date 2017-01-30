Owners announce closure of Little Paul's Barbecue in Huntsville
The restaurant closed as of Monday, Jan. 30. Owners Paul and Danielle Sanford made the announcement via a press release sent in the early morning hours of Monday. Danielle Sanford said, "We want to thank the faithful Hospital employees and countless regulars that have become like family members to the Staff, Paul & myself.
