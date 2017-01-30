Owners announce closure of Little Pau...

Owners announce closure of Little Paul's Barbecue in Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The restaurant closed as of Monday, Jan. 30. Owners Paul and Danielle Sanford made the announcement via a press release sent in the early morning hours of Monday. Danielle Sanford said, "We want to thank the faithful Hospital employees and countless regulars that have become like family members to the Staff, Paul & myself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... 3 hr Drax112 6
Stump 14 hr Star 5
Making America Great Again Sat Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC