NWS Huntsville: NOAA Weather Radio transmitter in Huntsville offline today
Public Information Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1124 AM CST Mon Jan 2 2017 ...NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter in Huntsville offline... NOAA Weather Radio station KIH-20, transmitting out of Huntsville on a frequency of 162.400 MHz, is off the air due to a phone line outage. We have contacted technicians to fix the problem, and expect it to be operational as soon as possible.
