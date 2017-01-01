New Year's Eve snowstorm shocked Huntsville back in 1963 with 10-20 inches of snow
Forty years ago this morning North Alabama partygoers-to-be woke up to a typical National Weather Service forecast for early winter here: cold rain throughout the day, possibly mixed with sleet. About noon the rain turned into snow as cold air slid farther south than expected.
