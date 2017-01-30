New model to predict energy value of ...

New model to predict energy value of food and exercise shows how to...

11 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

To explain why so many people in developed countries are chronically overfed, tend to accumulate fat, and are at increased risk for cardiometabolic disease, researchers suggest looking no further than the revised Food Triangle and a new model for understanding the impact of exercise and the oxidation and breakdown of nutrients to fuel the body. Complex factors such as caloric load, cellular respiration, and even how we perceive food all contribute to this new paradigm for defining healthy eating, which is presented in a review article published in Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

