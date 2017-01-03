NASA Mission to Study Black Holes, Cosmic X-ray
NASA has selected a science mission that will allow astronomers to explore, for the first time, the hidden details of some of the most extreme and exotic astronomical objects, such as stellar and supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars. Washington DC - infoZine - Objects such as black holes can heat surrounding gases to more than a million degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|11 hr
|Real Truth
|46
|just my tree
|13 hr
|giving tree
|5
|Better acres campground
|Mon
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Irving
|4
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC