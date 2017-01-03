NASA Mission to Study Black Holes, Co...

NASA Mission to Study Black Holes, Cosmic X-ray

Kansas City InfoZine

NASA has selected a science mission that will allow astronomers to explore, for the first time, the hidden details of some of the most extreme and exotic astronomical objects, such as stellar and supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars. Washington DC - infoZine - Objects such as black holes can heat surrounding gases to more than a million degrees.

