NAACP speaks out against Sen. Sessions' nomination for U.S. Attorney General
Tuesday, local branches of the NAACP met in five parts of Alabama, including Huntsville. They voiced strong disapproval of Sen. Jeff Sessions's nomination as U.S. Attorney General.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|Real Truth
|46
|just my tree
|5 hr
|giving tree
|5
|Better acres campground
|Mon
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Mon
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Irving
|4
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC