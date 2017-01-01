"MidCity" Construction Starting in 2017
For Huntsville's Director of Urban Development Shane Davis and his team, 2017 is starting out on a high note. On Thursday the Huntsville City Council gave the approval for Madison Square Mall to be torn down, and construction on MidCity to begin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Sat
|Irving
|4
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC