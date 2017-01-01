"MidCity" Construction Starting in 2017

WHNT-TV Huntsville

For Huntsville's Director of Urban Development Shane Davis and his team, 2017 is starting out on a high note. On Thursday the Huntsville City Council gave the approval for Madison Square Mall to be torn down, and construction on MidCity to begin.

