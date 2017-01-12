Mesmerizing murmuration - thousands o...

Mesmerizing murmuration - thousands of blackbirds caught on camera

It's called a murmuration - the bird dance, an aerial ballet with tens of thousands of starlings, grackles, cowbirds and red-wing blackbirds flying in mass but seemingly with one mind. Watching it can be mesmerizing - it's a twisting, swirling, morphing, shape-shifting living cloud.

