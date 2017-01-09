Mayors of Alabama Meet to Discuss Pressing Issues in the State
Mayors from five of the biggest cities in Alabama have spent two days working together to figure out ways to improve the state and to discuss some potential changes coming to the state. "I think infrastructure is going to be the key, along with transportation coming out of Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Better acres campground
|Jan 2
|The a team
|1
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|Jan 1
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 31
|Irving
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC