Matthew Akin preparing to lead Huntsville City Schools
Matthew Akin , as the newly appointed superintendent, will soon be moving to the Rocket City to lead Huntsville City Schools. "There are so many positive things going on in Huntsville City Schools, including lots of innovation," he explained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|2 hr
|Gibs me my repray...
|15
|Stump
|Mon
|Star
|5
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 28
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC