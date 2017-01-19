Man accused in south Huntsville murde...

Man accused in south Huntsville murders to pursue insanity defense

16 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Attorneys for Stephen Marc Stone, the man accused of killing his wife and son in south Huntsville, have filed a motion saying they will seek to prove their client is not guilty by reason of insanity. Under Alabama law, an insanity defense seeks to prove the person didn't know right from wrong at the time of the incident.

