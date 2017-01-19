Man accused in south Huntsville murders to pursue insanity defense
Attorneys for Stephen Marc Stone, the man accused of killing his wife and son in south Huntsville, have filed a motion saying they will seek to prove their client is not guilty by reason of insanity. Under Alabama law, an insanity defense seeks to prove the person didn't know right from wrong at the time of the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|5
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC