Long-awaited groundbreaking set for downtown Huntsville development
A formal groundbreaking for a long-awaited development project in downtown Huntsville has been set for next week, perhaps signaling a move forward in efforts to re-shape a high-profile spot near the Von Braun Center. The groundbreaking ceremony at CityCentre, to be located on the site of the now-demolished Holiday Inn on Williams Avenue at Monroe Street, will take place Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. Developer RCP Companies said the event will mark the beginning of work on Phase 1, which will include a six-story, 150-unit first-in-Alabama AC Marriott hotel.
