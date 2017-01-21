Locals head to Birmingham in solidari...

Locals head to Birmingham in solidarity for the 'Sister March'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Thousands of women gathered all across the country, and the world today, to march for women's rights, but even more so for human rights. Here in Huntsville, groups of men and women traveled to Washington D.C for the Women's March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again 12 hr The Truth 3
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Fri The Truth 7
do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12) Fri The Truth 6
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
News Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13) Jan 13 Rosie 5
Brilee Breidenbach Jan 5 poiuuy 2
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Jan 4 Real Truth 46
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,156 • Total comments across all topics: 278,142,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC