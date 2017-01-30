Local family impacted by President Trump's Executive Order on Immigration and Travel
Asgher Pourhassani was born in Iran, but has lived and worked in the Tennessee Valley for several decades. He traveled to his home country to pick up Persian themed items for his daughter's wedding, but was prevented from returning to Alabama, after President Trump's Executive Order was signed.
