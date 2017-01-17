Live Now: Man suspected in shooting police officer threatening to jump off bridge
Emergency responders are on the scene of an explosion in Franklin County. The scene is on Franklin County Road 724 near Tharptown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|The Truth
|6
|Making America Great Again
|22 hr
|President Donald ...
|1
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC