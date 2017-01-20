Limestone County offices, courts clos...

Limestone County offices, courts close for winter weather

Public and private schools across Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties are all closed today due to the threat of inclement weather. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a winter weather advisory for the area, predicting light snow moving from the northwest with accumulations up to one inch possible through noon.

