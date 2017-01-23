Kroger hiring 10,000 workers, expanding presence in North Alabama
Kroger is making a major workforce investment this year with the addition of 10,000 permanent jobs in its supermarket division. The chain announced this week it will begin an aggressive hiring plan in 2017 after growing its employee base by more than 12,000 associates last year.
