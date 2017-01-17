Keegan's Public House launching first Alabama location in downtown Huntsville
Keegan's Public House will open before St. Patrick's Day on 200 Westside Square, Suite 60, near the Madison County Courthouse. It will be Keegan's first location outside of the Atlanta area, where it has four restaurants.
