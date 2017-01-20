Jemison blows out Lee to give Jack Do...

Jemison blows out Lee to give Jack Doss 800th win

Mae Jemison star John Petty might have been the only person in the gym who didn't realize his coach, Jack Doss, was going for a historic 800th win tonight. But the Alabama signee played as if he knew a milestone was at stake.

