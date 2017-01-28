JC Penny closes its doors Saturday

JC Penny closes its doors Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Saturday was a sad day for Madison Square Mall shoppers. One of the two remaining stores on the property are closing their doors for good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stump 12 hr a girl who loved 3
Making America Great Again Sat Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12) Jan 20 The Truth 6
Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin Jan 15 Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 6
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC