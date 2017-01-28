JC Penny closes its doors Saturday
Saturday was a sad day for Madison Square Mall shoppers. One of the two remaining stores on the property are closing their doors for good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stump
|12 hr
|a girl who loved
|3
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|6
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC