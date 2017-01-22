Irish Pub coming soon to Downtown Huntsville
According to our news partners at AL.com , the Irish restaurant will open before St. Patricks Day on 200 Westside Square, Suite 60, near the Madison County Courthouse. The restaurant will seat more than 200, have an outdoor patio, and include a full service bar.
