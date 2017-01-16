Interviews begin Tuesday for Huntsville Superintendent finalists
The Huntsville Board of Education has a busy week planned, interviewing each of the five finalists for superintendent between January 17 and January 23. Each meeting will be held in the board room of the Annie Merts Center, located at 200 White Street and will begin at 5:30 pm. All meetings will be broadcast live on ETV (Comcast channel 17, WOW channel 3, and on the web at HuntsvilleCitySchools.org .
