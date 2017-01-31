Immigration agents detain suspect in Alabama shooting death of Huntsville 5-year-old
A man accused of fatally shooting a 5-year-old girl at an Athens New Year's party has been taken into custody by federal immigration agents. Fidel Rodriguez Canchola, 34, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency that determines whether a person legally resides in the United States and whether he or she faces deportation.
