ICE picks up Mexican national charged in Limestone shooting

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has taken into custody a Limestone County man charged in the accidental shooting death of a 5-year-old girl, starting the deportation process. Fidel Rodriguez Canchola, 34, of 16931 Buckskin Drive, Athens, was taken into custody by ICE at 6:52 p.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.