IBM's $62M Army Private Cloud Contract is About Ditching Legacy Systems
IBM continues to build on its momentum in the federal cloud computing market, inking a contract worth up to $62 million to host some of the U.S. Army's most sensitive unclassified data. As part of the Army Private Cloud Enterprise program, IBM will build an IT infrastructure at the Army's Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 21
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|6
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC