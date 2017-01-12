Huntsville woman charged with murder in drunken crash that killed Alabama man
A Huntsville woman has been charged with murder and driving under the influence in connection with a 2015 wreck that left a 20-year-old dead just days before Christmas. Mary Jean Williams, 54, was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in the death of Jordan Tyler Berryhill, 20, of Danville, said Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones.
