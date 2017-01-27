Huntsville Urban Bike Share: Pick one up for free and ride

Have you ever found yourself in need of a bike? For any reason! Well, you can get one from HUBS-- for free! "I came up with the idea to promote the use of cycling for transportation in Huntsville," said Bruce Weddendorf, Founder of HUBS. "A lot of people ride bicycles for exercise or recreation, but really Huntsville is a great town to ride a bicycle in instead of driving your car."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.