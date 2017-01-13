Huntsville school board members deman...

Huntsville school board members demand new data on discipline, recount teacher struggles

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

In the wake of the discipline report that continues to show major racial disparities, Huntsville City School Board Member Walker McGinnis told Interim Superintendent Tom Drake he expects new data by next month. "I don't get upset if I see things going up if I know why," McGinnis told Thursday's school board meeting.

