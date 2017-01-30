Huntsville school board elects new su...

Huntsville school board elects new superintendent in 3-2 split vote

The Huntsville school board voted 3-2 to appoint Dr. Matthew Akin of Piedmont, Ala. to become the next Huntsville City Schools superintendent.

