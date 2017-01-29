Huntsville native Trey Flowers ready ...

Huntsville native Trey Flowers ready for Super Bowl 51 with the Patriots

11 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

FOXBORO, Ma.- On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will take the field for Super Bowl 51. Huntsville native and former Columbia high school standout, Trey Flowers, is set to make his 10th start of the season and his first ever on the big stage. After missing most of his rookie season due to injury, the Patriots defensive end has burst on to the scene in year two.

