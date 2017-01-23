Huntsville native appointed to White House analyst position
Brooks announced Monday that White, a Huntsville native who graduated from Grissom High School in 2001, has been appointed to Trump's White House Domestic Policy Council as a senior policy analyst. "Alabama's Fifth Congressional District's loss is President Donald Trump's gain," Brooks said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Sun
|bob
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|The Truth
|3
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|6
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC