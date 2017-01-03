Huntsville man sentenced to prison in...

Huntsville man sentenced to prison in $79,619 theft, counterfeit check case

23 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Huntsville man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison and was ordered to forfeit $79,619 for a scheme to steal and counterfeit business checks in 2014, federal authorities announced. Bernard Eugene McKinney, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sharon Lovelace Blackburn for his conviction in August on five bank fraud and two aggravated identity theft charges, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance and U.S. Postal Inspector Frank Dyer.

