Huntsville man sentenced to almost 4 years in jail for $600,000 tax fraud

A Huntsville man was sentenced in federal court to almost four years in jail Thursday for depositing more than $600,000 in fraudulent federal and Washington D.C. tax refund checks into his bank account. The U.S. Department of Justice said the deposits were made into the account of Martin Tyronne Woods, 36, from September 2012 through April 2013 in Madison County.

