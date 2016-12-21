Huntsville man charged with murder for throwing man from balcony
Huntsville police say a 61-year-old man killed another man on Christmas Eve by throwing him off a second-story balcony. Lt. Stacy Bates said Major Crimes Investigators have charged Larry Petty of Huntsville with murder in connection to the death of Winslow Brandon on Christmas Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|5 hr
|JohnP
|5
|Review: Rocket City Distributing (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|Christina
|8
|the real truth about the jews
|Sat
|Irving
|4
|Angela
|Dec 26
|Doris Dwyer
|3
|Big Spring Ducks Have A Short Future (Apr '16)
|Dec 19
|ThomasA
|15
|Does anyone know what happened to Crystal Butler? (Dec '11)
|Dec 17
|First Amendment R...
|58
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 17
|Irving
|3
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC