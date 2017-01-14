Huntsville hosts Martin Luther King J...

Huntsville hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

22 hrs ago

The parade will begin at 12:00 PM this afternoon and will run until 1:30 PM. The parade will feature local groups and organizations along with floats.

Huntsville, AL

