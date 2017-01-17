Huntsville Hamfest Association President Charles Emerson, N4OKL, SK

Huntsville Hamfest Association President Charles "Charlie" Emerson, N4OKL, of Huntsville, Alabama, died on January 14. An ARRL member, he was 71. "Charlie had come to be the face and voice of Huntsville Hamfest," said a statement issued by the Huntsville Hamfest Board of Directors. "Huntsville Hamfest was Charlie's pride and joy, and he never missed an opportunity to promote the show or ham radio as a hobby.

