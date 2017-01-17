Huntsville Hamfest Association President Charles Emerson, N4OKL, SK
Huntsville Hamfest Association President Charles "Charlie" Emerson, N4OKL, of Huntsville, Alabama, died on January 14. An ARRL member, he was 71. "Charlie had come to be the face and voice of Huntsville Hamfest," said a statement issued by the Huntsville Hamfest Board of Directors. "Huntsville Hamfest was Charlie's pride and joy, and he never missed an opportunity to promote the show or ham radio as a hobby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Bronco Bama
|4
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
|Friends, Family Fondly Remember WHNT Legend Gra... (Jun '13)
|Jan 13
|Rosie
|5
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 7
|Doris Day Dwyer
|6
|Brilee Breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|2
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Jan 4
|Real Truth
|46
|Review: Southern Fidelity Mortgage Group (Jun '15)
|Jan 2
|JohnP
|5
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC